WACT gets Customs rating for contributing to maritime sector growth

L-R: Adewale Adeniyi (l), comptroller general of Customs, and Innocent Ogbuji, general manager of Government and Public Relations at WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria, after Ogbuji received the Best Terminal Operator Award on behalf of West Africa Container Terminal, during the Comptroller General of Customs Awards held in Abuja recently.

…ranked as Best Terminal Operator

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has rated the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT)-APM Terminals Nigeria high for its exceptional performance and significant contributions to Nigeria’s maritime sector development.

The terminal operator was honoured as the ‘Best Terminal Operator’ at the Comptroller General of Customs Awards held in Abuja recently, a recognition that highlights WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s strategic contribution to the country’s shipping sector.

Earlier in September, Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated a landmark $115 million upgrade of the terminal, further cementing its role in driving Nigeria’s economic growth.

The investment involved infrastructure upgrades to enhance efficiency, capacity, and sustainability, reflecting APM Terminals’ confidence in Nigeria’s economic potential.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Innocent Ogbuji, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s Government and Public Relations General Manager, expressed gratitude to the Customs.

“We are proud of this recognition and appreciate the Comptroller General of Customs for this award. We remain committed to maintaining our position as a leading terminal operator by leveraging cutting-edge technology, prioritising safety, investing in human capital, fostering a strong team culture, driving Corporate Social Responsibility, and implementing sustainable practices — all while facilitating seamless trade operations with the Nigeria Customs Service,” he assured.

Located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone in Onne Port, Rivers State, WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria is Nigeria’s first Greenfield container terminal built under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Over the years, the terminal has evolved into the most efficient gateway for markets outside Lagos, serving as a critical trade hub for eastern Nigeria and beyond.

NCS’ recognition reinforces WACT-APM Terminals Nigeria’s pivotal role in the Nigerian maritime industry and its unwavering focus on facilitating trade, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth in West Africa.

This underscores the company’s commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

The terminal has distinguished itself through its focus on efficiency, safety, and environmental sustainability, earning a reputation as one of Nigeria’s leading trade facilitators.

