TTP suspends truck release from Lilypond to Apapa Port due to congestion

Truck Transit Parks (TTP), the operator in charge of batching trucks in and out of the Lagos Ports (Apapa and Tin-Can), has announced a temporary suspension of truck release from the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) pre-gate in Lilypond into the port due to the congestion on the road leading to Apapa Port.

By implication, importers whose goods have been released by Customs would face serious delays because agents would not be able to bring in trucks to take delivery of already cleared goods at the port.

According to a notice signed by the management of TTP, a copy of which was sighted by BusinessDay, the operator of the ETO call-up system, will continue to monitor the situation on the road and will relax the suspension as soon as the condition improves.

“Due to ongoing congestion, there is a temporary hold on truck release from LPC pre-gate. We will monitor the situation and provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the notice reads in part.

Speaking on the implications to cargo clearance at the port, Tony Anakebe, a Customs licensed agent, said the suspension would delay the release of already cleared cargo from the port to the importers’ warehouses.

He warned that if the congestion on the road is not dealt with and the suspension is not lifted in earnest, importers and their agents would be forced to pay demurrages and storage for not taking delivery of their consignments on time.

