Tin-Can Customs generates N31.2bn in March amid coronavirus lockdown

Despite the movement restriction in Lagos alongside Ogun and Abuja to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, the Tin-Can Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has collected a total of N31,210,006,189.8 in March 2020.

According to the command, this figure represents a growth of N5,219,992,904.96 to its revenue profile, when compared to the sum of N25,990,013,289.84 collected the same period in 2019.

A statement signed by Uche Ejesieme, public relations officer of the command stated that Musa Baba Abdullahi, Customs Area Controller (CAC), created a clear roadmap for the actualisation of his mandate, bearing in mind the enormous expectations from the command as one of the major revenue earners for government.

He stated that mobilisation of critical stakeholders through series of roundtables and consultations towards ensuring that trade facilitation is given a boost in line with global best practices, is part of the command’s strategy in driving revenue for the government.

Ejesieme noted that the CAC had solicited the support of all parties in the trade value chain, particularly on the need for strict compliance with the fiscal and monetary policies of the Federal Government.

“Further to this was the removal of all bureaucratic bottlenecks and obstacles which might hinder access to information and intervention in critical areas. This was exemplified in the open-door policy of the customs area controller as well as establishment of trade facilitation and Dispute Resolution Platforms for expeditious resolution of disputes arising from the various transactions,” he noted.

According to him, there are optimism that the operational template that has been put in place by the customs Area controller, would surely lead to monumental revenue collection for the nation in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak and dwindling oil revenue.

Ejesieme further disclosed that the command had begun sensitisation campaign on the need and ways to stay safe as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), adding that this was enabled by a circular from Customs’ headquarters, which compelled all commands to commence awareness and education on ways of containing the virus in the port.

“Beyond this, the area controller also directed the erection of signages at strategic places in the command, which conveys very salient information to stakeholders on additional measures adopted to ensure the safety and health of our employees and other stakeholders,” he added.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE