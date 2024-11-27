TICT upgrades Randle School’s facility to improve learning condition

Etienne Rocher (m), country managing Director of AGL, surrounded by students at Randle Senior Secondary School, Apapa, during the official commissioning and handing over of upgraded infrastructure in Lagos recently.

Tincan Island Container Terminal (TICT), Apapa, has completed an infrastructure upgrade at Randle Secondary School in Apapa, Lagos to fulfil its commitment to solidarity, improve learning conditions and boost educational standards in Nigeria.

The move aims to create a more engaging and impactful learning environment for students and staff of the school.

The upgrade includes the renovation of 14 washrooms for staff and students, and the modernisation of the information and communication technology (ICT) room with the addition of 10 high-tech computers, two UPSs, one printer and other essential equipment.

Improving the school facility will give students a conducive environment to learn foundational computer skills crucial in today’s digital world.

The solidarity event is a global Solidarity Day organised by Africa Global Logistics, the parent company of TICT, to strengthen ties with local communities.

“This year’s celebration is themed ‘Education’. To make an impactful donation, we conducted a first-hand evaluation of different high schools in Apapa. We envisioned the impact our CSR activity would have on the students and staff of Randle Senior Secondary School,” said Etienne Rocher, country managing director of AGL.

According to him, Randle Secondary School’s students will now have quality exposure to the fundamentals of ICT and the opportunity to develop their computer skills.

“TICT’s intervention is not limited to education as it’s also committed to improving the school’s waste management system by providing eight new bins.

“By doing so, we will help to maintain a clean and healthy environment, which is essential for the well-being of students,” Rocher adds.

Akinboyowa Peter, principal of the school, expressed gratitude to TICT for the initiative, adding that it will have a positive impact on the school community.

Tosan Wiltshire, representative of the Apapa Local Government, also lauded TICT for its commitment to creating a conducive learning environment and encouraged other businesses to follow suit.

“We will be committed to helping the school dispose of their waste in a timely and efficient manner to ensure the learning environment remains clean and healthy,” Wiltshire, special assistant for Public Information to the Chairman of Apapa LGA, assured.

This TICT initiative illustrates how companies can play a key role in community development and improve learning conditions while strengthening their social responsibility.

