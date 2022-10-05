TICT commissions new building for dockworkers

The management of Tin-Can Island Container Terminal (TICT) has commissioned an ultramodern Labour Building for the use of dockworkers at the port.

Speaking at the commissioning in Lagos at the weekend, Etienne Rocher, the managing director of TICT, said the facility will provide a safe and conducive work environment for dockworkers.

He said the new building, which is furnished with all the necessary amenities, will provide a safe environment for dockworkers to lodge in preparation for work, thereby putting them in the best state of mind.

“It will also ensure the safe housing of dockworkers’ properties. We anticipate that about 300 dock labour staff will make use of the building daily,” he said.

Rocher said the new Labour Building reflects the importance TICT places on providing the most conducive environment to its dockworkers and other employees.

Pointing out that the new building will set a new standard and milestone for the industry, he said, the company is committed to remaining a driving force towards achieving improvements in the port sector.

Adewale Adeyanju, the president-general of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), commended TICT for providing the new building for dockworkers.

Adeyanju charged the dockworkers to ensure proper use and maintenance of the building.

He charged the dockworkers to eschew illegalities and acts that could tarnish the reputation of the terminal operator as the union will not shield any dockworker caught engaging in illegal or criminal activities at the port.

Victoria Medupin, and Chizoba Anyika, representatives of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) respectively, commended TICT for prioritising the welfare of its dockworkers.

Medupin assured that as the landlord and technical regulator of the port, NPA will continue to collaborate with terminal operators to deliver the dividends of port concession and protect the interest of port workers.

TICT is the operator of Terminal B at the Tin-Can Island Port Complex, Lagos. Since 2006, TICT has made significant investments in the development of infrastructure, equipment, and IT as well as training and retraining of its over 600 employees.