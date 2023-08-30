Terminal operators back Oyetola’s effort to harness blue economy

Terminal operators under the umbrella body of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN) have promised to fully support Adegboyega Oyetola, the new minister of Marine and Blue Economy, to harness the potential of the maritime sector.

Vicky Haastrup, chairman of STOAN, gave the assurance and congratulated the former Osun State Governor on his appointment as Nigeria’s pioneer Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

“We are particularly happy with the appointment of Adegboyega Oyetola. Given his rich pedigree in governance and public service, hard work, and unflinching commitment to excellence, we are confident that he will reposition the Nigerian maritime industry for optimum performance,” Haastrup said.

She said the maritime industry has the potential to earn more than $1 trillion annually for the country, as well as support the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda and create thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

“The new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has come on-stream to take charge of the overall contribution of the seas, oceans, and inland waterways to the Nigerian economy; regulating the environmental and ecological sustainability of the oceans; and harnessing Nigeria’s ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and job creation while preserving the health of the ocean’s ecosystem.

She said marine activities include navigation, nautical, naval, and maritime services while Blue Economy refers to all the economic activities related to oceans, seas, and other bodies of water.

“The major components of Marine & Blue Economy include shipping/maritime transport, port operation, coastal tourism, fishing and aquaculture, renewable energy, water desalination, undersea cabling, seabed extractive industries, deep sea mining, marine genetic resources, and biotechnology,” she said.

While thanking President Bola Tinubu for acceding to the requests of maritime operators who have made the case for a Ministry fully dedicated to the sector, she said the new Ministry has a very broad spectrum and the opportunities are huge.

“All port terminal operators are on the same page with the Federal Government with regards to accelerating the development of the sector to enable it to make a more significant contribution to the nation’s economy,” Haastrup said.