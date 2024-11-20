Terminal operator equips 20 Ogu youths with vocational skills

Beneficiaries of the paint production training organised by WACT with community leaders and WACT officials, at an event to mark the graduation and certification of the paint training beneficiaries at Ogu, Ogu/Bolo LGA in Rivers State recently.

Determined to equip youths within its host communities with essential skills to become self-reliant, the West Africa Container Terminals (WACT) has empowered 20 youths from Ogu/Bolo LGA in Rivers State.

These youths were given comprehensive training in paint production to demonstrate WACT’s corporate social responsibility.

Launched five months ago to improve lives and raise living standards within its host communities, the programme was designed to equip participants with essential skills to succeed in the paint production industry.

Precious Kingsley, one of the trainees, has leveraged his newfound expertise to earn an initial income of N300,000, demonstrating the initiative’s transformative potential.

Read also: WACT commissions firefighting, tow trucks to enhance safe operations

“Over the years, I have been looking for ways to get this knowledge but through this training, I have learned how to produce different kinds of paint. I also want to thank WACT for the impact this training has started having on me because I just made my first N300,000 through paint production. With this, the society can be better,” he said.

He said that he intends to use the knowledge from the paint production training to set up a workshop, employ workers and train them.

Hannah Sufoye, another trainee, expressed gratitude to WACT for the opportunity to participate in the training. She emphasised how the training challenged gender stereotypes.

“I thought the training was only for men but when I got enrolled, I felt very excited to see ladies in the training room. Through the training, WACT made me believe that even females can paint and produce paint, and I want to thank them for giving everyone this opportunity,” she said.

Justin Okwuofu, community relations manager at WACT, said the company is committed to human and economic development.

“Beyond contributing to infrastructural development in the host community, we are also interested in the economic growth of the people in its host communities,” he said.

Okwuofu said the donation of starter packs to the trainees aligns with WACT’s commitment to improve lives and equip the youths to put their knowledge into practice.

He also encouraged the trainees to use the starter packs to generate income other than selling them.

Bara Thompson, chairman of Community Development at Ogu Community, lauded WACT for its various contributions to the development of the Ogu community.

Read also: Tinubu to commission $115m WACT Terminal in Onne Port

He also encouraged the trainees to maximise their training and continuously improve their skills as a source of livelihood.

WACT’s dedication to community development is evident in its various initiatives, which aim to create sustainable opportunities for individuals in its host communities.

By providing access to quality training and empowering individuals with valuable skills, the company contributes to economic growth and fosters a sense of hope and opportunity among the people.

Share