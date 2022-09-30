Stakeholders highlight Nigeria’s zero carbon emission in shipping plan for 2050

Determined to protect the marine environment from the impacts of shipping activities, the Federal Government has rolled out measures to enable the country achieve net zero carbon emission for shipping by 2050 in line with the policy of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

Speaking in Lagos on Thursday at the 2020 World Maritime Day celebration organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation with the theme ‘New Technologies for Greener Shipping,’ Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, minister of transportation, said Nigeria is committed to the disbursement of the much-awaited Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) to enable ship owners to acquire newer ships with modern technologies that would reduce environmental hazard.

According to him, private sector operators need to commit to investing in more modern platforms and assets that will meet the emission levels of the future.

Sambo said the entire maritime community has a role to play in bringing about a greener and sustainable maritime industry in the areas of resource mobilisation, maritime training, awareness, job creation and full implementation of maritime laws and regulations.

He called on the private sector operators – who are the beneficiaries of policies put in place by government to address carbon emission to support the full implementation and deploy adequate resources and emerging technologies in partnership with the government to address carbon emission.

Listing other strategies, Bashir Jamoh, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said Nigeria plans to cut its Greenhouse Gas emissions intensity by 20 percent by 2030 – and a further 45 percent reduction conditional on receiving climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building.

Read also: How Carbon Limits Nigeria is championing fresh ideas in Nigeria’s carbon neutrality

He said Nigeria will adopt a National Action Plan in 2023 that will ensure that the National Technical Committee on reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships will be strengthened and tasked to develop a clear and achievable plan.

He said there would be provision of incentives and financial mechanisms to shipping companies, port operators, and others in the maritime value chain to invest in new enterprise and innovative solutions.

“NIMASA will act by mobilising and facilitating fiscal policies and financial mechanisms – including donor initiatives to support energy efficiency and emission reduction initiatives focused on ships, port infrastructure, and other key areas,” he said.

Jamoh said that Nigeria needs global and regional cooperation and partnerships to transition to a net zero carbon emission future in shipping to share good practices and information, create synergies, and leverage expertise.

He added that the Agency will also take steps to ensure ships comply with the IMO 0.5 percent global limit for sulphur in fuel oil used on board ships, delineating emission control and slow steaming areas in Nigeria’s ports.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, said the NPA is poised to embrace partnerships, support policies and actions steps aimed at optimising the advantages that the endowment of over a hundred trillion cubic feet of natural gas can bring to bear on Nigeria’s economy.