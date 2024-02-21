Snake Island Free Zone targets infrastructure, economic development

The Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ) has vowed to commit to Nigeria’s economic advancement and infrastructure development.

Speaking during a recent familiarisation tour of the country’s free trade zones by the MD/CEO of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Maher Jarmakani, chairman of SIIFZ, said the Free Zone remains committed to attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs), developing robust world-class infrastructure, and fostering socioeconomic advancement.

“Our strategic initiatives and service offerings provide a solid platform for existing businesses and position us as an attractive destination for investors seeking to tap into the vast opportunities offered as a leading trade hub in West Africa,” he said.

Olufemi Ogunyemi, managing director of NEPZA, said the authority is putting Nigeria first, and applauded the collaboration between SIIFZ, NEPZA, and other government agencies.

“We are impressed with the zone’s strategic growth plan, especially as reflected in the company’s value proposition. With continued support and engagement, significant transformation and economic strides are inevitable,” he said.

The Federal Government’s recent approval for the expansion of Snake Island Port sets SIIFZ and its promoter, Nigerdock on course to develop one of the well-established ports within the region, providing access to global trade routes and serving as a gateway to a diversified market.

The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority is a federal agency under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment. It oversees the licensing, monitoring, and regulation of the Free Zones Scheme in Nigeria.

Snake Island Integrated Free Zone is a leading economic zone in Nigeria, strategically located in the main harbour of Lagos.