SIFAX terminal obtains ISO 9001 quality certification

SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, Lagos said it has been awarded the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO 9001:2015) certification for quality management system.

ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS), which organisations use to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

At the formal presentation of the certificate to the company, Ope Bashorun, CEO, West Sealand International Security Services Limited, the project consultants, said the high operational standards the company subscribe to, made the ISO audit exercise and the road to certification less stressful.

“In the 21st century workplace, standards are becoming a differentiation factor. The competitiveness of the business environment and the need to deliver quality make them more imperative for any business that has a long-term vision. We are delighted to have worked with you all through the stages and we are convinced the certification will positively impact your service delivery,” he said.

In his response, Paul Linden, managing director of SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, said the drive towards becoming a globally-compliant company and the need to constantly evolve motivated the certification project.

“One of the things we needed to put in place in readiness for the actualisation of our vision of becoming a port where large vessels will berth is the ISO certification. In partnership with our consultant, WSI International, we were able to plan and work towards making this certification a reality. This certification is a validation of our efforts in providing quality service. I am grateful to my team and the management for the support we got towards achieving this milestone,” he said.

Linden assured that the company would maintain the high standards that qualified it for the certification.

The terminal, which was commissioned in October 2020, was established to alleviate the difficulties experienced by port users in accessing the main port in Apapa due to congestion.

It has acquired adjoining properties to increase its total capacity from the 15,000 square meters at inception to 83,000 square meters in the last 17 months.