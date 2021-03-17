SIFAX Logistics acquires 25 new trucks to expand haulage capacity

SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, one of SIFAX Group’s subsidiaries whose business offerings include haulage, clearing and forwarding, groupage and shipping, has perfected plans to increase its operational capacity through the acquisition and injection of 25 new trucks to boost its operations.

Adewale Adetayo, general manager, Haulage, said there is a need to make the investment in order to improve the company’s capacity to meet the expectations of clients that are growing by the day.

“Last year, we added 25 trucks to bring the total number of our fleet to 100. Despite this, we still couldn’t meet the increasing demands of our customers. The new trucks will help the company cope with these ever-rising orders from customers. The plan is to take delivery of these new trucks before the end of the first half of the year and take the size of our fleet to 125,” he said.

Adetayo also said that the company is also working on having its own truck transit park which would help facilitate the e-call up system being championed by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“We will soon be converting our empty container depot at Ijora to a truck transit park which would help the movement of our trucks in and out of the Apapa and Tin-Can Island Ports,” he said.

On the company’s 2021 plan, Paul Linden, managing director, SIFAX Logistics Company Limited said strategies have been developed to improve service offering, increase revenue and achieve better customer service experience for the year.

He said the strategies include aggressive marketing to both local and international customers, as well as improvement of the customer service offering.

On the company’s performance in 2020, Linden said the impressive returns recorded by the company despite the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, its lockdown and the attendant negative impacts on businesses was due to the ingenuity of its workforce and the creativity deployed by the management to cope with the pandemic.