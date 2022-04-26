SIFAX Group trains 101 staff in quarter one

SIFAX Group, a conglomerate with diverse interests in maritime and logistics sectors, said it has enhanced the capacity of its staff by training a total of 101 staff from its various subsidiaries in the first quarter of 2022.

The training focused on leadership competence, operations management, terminal traffic management, health, safety and environment, security, digital marketing, and corporate governance.

First, the selected traffic managers from Ports and Cargo Handling Services (PCHS), one of the subsidiaries, were trained in terminal traffic management. It was a one-week training that aimed at providing attendees with practical skills that would enable them to effectively and efficiently coordinate the movement of people, vehicles, and equipment within the terminal.

Secondly, the members of the operations staff from the same subsidiary were trained on current terminal operational skills, as well as the understanding of the importance of standards, robust processes and procedures, and analysing of the different elements of container terminal operations especially in understanding the full operational cycle of the ship, yard and gate activities.

Also, dockworkers were trained on industrial health, safety, and environmental (HSE) management aimed at setting standards, reinforcing the importance of health and security management at the workplace as well as equipping the training participants with relevant tools to conduct an assessment, evaluation, and control of potential hazards in the terminal.

The security staff from different subsidiaries was sent to a 3-day basic security course designed to provide a critical understanding of their roles in achieving the company’s objectives.

Commenting on the training, Oluwakayode Alonge, group head, Human Resources of SIFAX Group, expressed delight over the management’s commitment to human capital development through the provision of quality training and refresher courses that would improve staff skills, competencies and ultimately contribute to business growth.

Chris Nnamuah, Learning & Development Manager, said the training was the product of the Development Needs Assessment conducted recently to identify skill gaps in the company’s workforce.