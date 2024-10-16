SIFAX Group sees customers, employees as blood that grows businesses

Customers and employees play a strategic role that enables businesses to grow and survive, and they are seen as ‘the blood that businesses need to grow,’ according to SIFAX Group.

This was disclosed during the 2024 annual Customer Service Week with the theme ‘Above and Beyond.’

Speaking at the finale of the week-long celebration, Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, group coordinating director of SIFAX Group, said no business can survive without these two key stakeholders.

“This week presents the company another good opportunity to celebrate our customers who have continued to keep our businesses going across all our subsidiaries. The customer is king, and we recognise the logic behind this popular saying. The customer determines whether a business survives or not through their loyal patronage or shifting to another business,” Eniola-Jegede said.

Eniola-Jegede said the company designed an exceptional customer experience that meets and exceeds the expectations of its customers, which is evident in innovative products and services or experiences through the different touchpoints to satisfy their yearnings.

Read also: Nigeria’s export earnings to grow on SIFAX, ECU Worldwide new drive – NEPC

“We recognise the critical role our staff also play in the business through their commitment, enthusiasm, and dedication to duties which have made our customers keep coming back,” Eniola-Jegede added.

Catherine Abuah, group head of Marketing and Customer Service, urged employees to take service delivery very important in dealing with external and internal customers.

“We need to always exceed the customer’s expectations by going the extra mile, that’s what sets us apart,” she said.

In a weeklong celebration of excellence and dedication, SIFAX Group marked this year’s Customer Service Week with engaging activities across its subsidiaries.

The activities include interactive sessions, workshops, and team-building activities, health talks, medical screenings, roleplay by senior executives and appreciation visits to key customers.

Share