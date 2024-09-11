Nigeria’s export earnings to grow on SIFAX, ECU Worldwide new drive – NEPC

The new drive flagged off by SIFAX Shipping and ECU Worldwide to encourage exporters of less than container load of goods (LCL), will boost the nation’s export capacity and increase earnings, the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), said.

The Council lauded the collaboration between the two companies describing it as a venture capable of transforming Nigeria’s export trade.

Arnold Jackson, director of the State Offices Coordinating Department of NEPC, disclosed this at the 2024 edition of the International Business Conference & Expo hosted by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry with the theme ‘Invest Nigeria’.

The two-day event attracted key stakeholders and investors from around the globe, who are interested in investing in Nigeria.

Jackson further said that the availability of less-than-container-load (LCL) services would make Nigerian products more competitive in the global market, thereby increasing the country’s export volume and foreign exchange earnings.

He assured both SIFAX Shipping and ECU Worldwide that NEPC would promote the service to exporters the agency works with, in a bid to support their export ambitions as well as improve the country’s export volume.

Adekunle Owobamirin, head of Groupage at SIFAX Shipping, said the partnership was a product of the Group’s commitment to providing business solutions that can impact the nation’s economy positively.

He added that the LCL export service will also support small-scale business owners and help them in reducing costs.

“This partnership with ECU Worldwide is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative and world-class logistics solutions that will enhance Nigeria’s trade capacity and competitiveness on the global stage.

“The introduction of LCL export services will provide Nigerian exporters with more options, reduce logistics costs, and ultimately contribute to the growth of the nation’s economy. The first vessel has sailed successfully, and we are looking at supporting Nigerian small and medium-scale businesses to export their products to major markets globally,” he said.

The shipping of LCL goods from Nigeria commenced in August 2024 with the first shipment departing Lagos to Antwerp in Belgium. This marks a significant milestone as it is the first of such service in the country.

With the opening of this new service line, Nigeria’s rich crops such as cashew nuts, and groundnuts, and small and medium-scale businesses dealing in agricultural commodities will now have large-scale and cost-effective global market access.

The Antwerp hub of ECU Worldwide will act as a point of deconsolidation in the freight transit and from the hub, the consignments will move to various destinations across the globe on the ECU network.