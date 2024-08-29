Topship Launches Integrated Sea & Air Freight Shipping Platform for Nigerian Businesses

Subtitle: With the introduction of its sea freight service, Topship offers added flexibility and visibility for importers and exporters.

Topship, Nigeria’s leading logistics and shipping aggregator platform announced the introduction of its new Door-to-Door Sea Freight service supporting import and export from Nigeria to the USA, UK, and Canada, and more routes.

With over 18,000 business customers, Topship has been a crucial link for businesses and individuals seeking flexibile and efficient shipping solutions that takes their unique needs into consideration, whether for exports or imports. With its introduction of sea freight shipping, Topship becomes the first shipping tech platform in Nigeria to provide both air and sea shipping options in one product, helping businesses to import and export via sea or air at their own will. This further solidifies the company’s commitment to providing a flexible shipping experience for businesses.

By partnering with a vetted sea freight service provider, Topship ensures that businesses will enjoy the same reliability, affordability, and customer service they’ve come to expect from the platform. This new service offers a practical, efficient, and cost-effective alternative for shipping larger and heavier items to international destinations, opening up new possibilities for businesses.

“We’re thrilled to be the first shipping aggregator platform in Nigeria to offer both air freight and Sea freight shipping options” said Moses Enenwali, CEO of Topship. “In a market as dynamic as Nigeria’s, we recognize that businesses require more than just solutions for small to mid-sized packages. Businesses and individuals alike need cost-effective options for shipping large volumes and heavier items, especially frequent importers. This service expansion emphasises our commitment to providing Nigerians with a more flexible and less fragmented international shipping experience.”

With the introduction of its Sea Freight service, Topship continues to lead the way in the Nigerian logistics and shipping technology sector, offering a full spectrum of services that cater to the diverse and growing needs of Nigerians.

About Topship:

Topship is a global shipping and logistics platform helpings businesses and individuals to import and export packages of all sizes at flexible prices. We are trusted by businesses of all sizes, individuals and third-party logistics companies.

For more information, please visit www.topship.africa or contact us at [email protected].