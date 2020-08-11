SIFAX Group honours 46 staff at Long Service Award

SIFAX Group has rewarded and honoured 46 staff at its annual Long Service Award to deserving staff, who have served for a minimum period of 10 years with cash gifts for their meritorious, consistent and outstanding service to the company.

The awardees received their gifts at a private ceremony held across various subsidiaries recently.

Taiwo Afolabi, Group Executive Vice Chairman, SIFAX Group lauded the staff for their passion, dedication and hard work in uplifting the company to its current heights.

“I must salute your courage and dedication. It means a lot to me that you have all dutifully contributed to the growth of the company in your different subsidiaries and in various capacities. I am touched because these gestures have shown to me an unrivalled level of loyalty to both the company and your jobs. Thank you for believing in the SIFAX Group dreams and contributing your quota on a daily basis to see it come to fulfillment,” he said.

Adekunle Oyinloye, Group Managing Director, SIFAX Group, urged the recipients to see the recognitions as a call to better and higher level of service and commitment, adding that the company would continue to provide the required assistance and support to its workforce, including remuneration, training and promotion in a bid to motivate for optimum performance.

Of the 46 staff honoured and rewarded, 43 of them had served for 10 years, two for 15 years and one for 20 years.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Abayomi Obadare, general manager, Billing and Commercial, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, lauded the management for the culture of rewarding staff.

He assured the management that recipients would be inspired to do more.