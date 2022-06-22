Shippers’ Council set to hold seminar for Judges in July

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said it has perfected plans to hold the 16th edition of the Maritime Seminar for Judges in Abuja, next month.

Emmanuel Jime, the executive secretary/CEO of NSC, who disclosed this to newsmen in Lagos recently, said the seminar will hold from Tuesday 5th to Thursday 7th July 2022.

According to him, the seminar, which has transformed into International Maritime Seminar, creates a platform through which Justices/Judges of various courts, both in Nigeria and the West African sub-region are enriched with the requisite jurisprudence.

He said that it helps judges to deal with the challenges of interpretation and application of both domestic and international maritime law principles in the settlement of shipping and maritime-related disputes/claims.

To Jime, the seminar will bring together stakeholders, ship owners, terminal operators, government agencies, marine underwriters/surveyors, academia, international maritime organisations, transport, and logistics experts to discuss issues concerning the sector and proffer solutions where necessary.

“It will focus on addressing issues such as application of torts and bailment in Bill of Lading contracts; current issues in port operations including standard operating procedure in ports and arising legal issues, Nigerian Customs e-VIN valuation method, and current issues in maritime adjudication and practice (the challenges of simple contracts in the adjudication of maritime claims in Nigeria; ‘Sui Generis’ in admiralty and the Jurisdiction over crew wages in Nigeria; and cargo clearance & the limits of admiralty jurisdiction).

“It will also focus on the security of the maritime domain (piracy and armed robbery at sea): Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act; case management in the resolution of maritime disputes: alternative dispute resolution, arbitration and the use of technology, and stress management,” Jime said.

He said the seminar, which was first organised in collaboration with the National Judicial Institute, was conceptualised in 1995 and helps to ensure that shipping and international trade in Nigeria would be guided by international conventions, laws, and regulations as done globally.