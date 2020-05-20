Shippers’ Council sensitises truckers on COVID-19, gives out PPEs

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said it has completed the first phase of its Coronavirus (COVID-19) sensitisation programme for the maritime community.

The 3-day programme which started on Wednesday 13th and ended on Friday 16th May, 2020, kicked off at the Council’s headquarters with Hassan Bello, executive secretary/CEO joined by the Council’s Directors of Regulatory Services and Consumer Affairs, Ifeoma Ezedinma and Cajetan Agu respectively, presenting hand gloves, sanitizers and masks to the leaders of seven trucking associations that attended the programme.

According to statement signed by Rakiya Zubairu, head, Public Relations, Bello said NSC considered it part of its responsibility to ensure the safety of truckers as they are silent facilitators of Nigeria’s economy.

He commended them for their cooperation in acceding to NSC’s request to reduce their fees during the period of the lockdown in Lagos alongside Ogun State and Abuja to contain the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Bello, who said that truckers are primarily responsible for their own well-being, urged them to do everything to stay safe as their families and the nation need them.

Responding on behalf of the trucking associations, Stephen Okafor, coordinator of Committee of Maritime Truck Unions & Associations (COMTUA), commended the management of the Council and assured of the members cooperation in resetting Nigeria’s post COVID-19 economy.

The sensitisation programme then moved to the terminals and shipping companies where Moji Ayorinde, hygienist of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), under the direction of Everistus Aniaku, head of emergency operations and National Response Team on COVID-19 in Lagos State, gave talks on how to protect oneself from contracting COVID-19.

She demonstrated the correct method to wear a mask, hand washing, hand sanitizing and physical distancing among others.

Over 100 stakeholders attended this first phase of the programme including freight forwarders and staff of shipping companies and terminals. Participants received masks and sanitizers courtesy of Nigerian Shippers’ Council.