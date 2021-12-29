Shippers’ Council saves over N900m for consignees in five months

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said it has through its intervention in resolving trade-related disputes, saved the sum of ₦900,809,361.00 for consignees that do business at the nation’s ports.

Emmanuel Jime, the executive secretary/CEO of the NSC, who disclosed this while presenting the scorecard of activities of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council in the past five months of his administration, said the Council has been able to resolve a lot of disputes between shipping companies and shippers or freight forwarders.

According to him, the Council has from July to December 2021 received a total of 171 complaints, resolved about 82 cases while 89 cases are still outstanding.

Jime, who noted that the Council under his watch is keen at promoting trade, said that the Council in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) is working towards the establishment of Domestic Export Warehouses across the country.

This, according to him, will assist in addressing the current challenges experienced in Nigeria’s export value chain.

He said the Council is also working together with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to institute a consumer protection regime for the shipping and ports industry, and that the Council is about to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard.

“The Council in collaboration with the Union of African Shippers’ Council under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Transportation organised the standing committee meeting and mini sensitisation workshop on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The collaboration will help Shippers Councils in the sub-region to improve their advocacy with shipping service providers and other government agencies in the port ecosystem to streamline processes that will enable shippers to clear their consignments on time,” he explained.

Jime, who further disclosed that he visited the Jos Heipang Inland Dry Port and Dala Inland Dry Port, said the Council hopes that both projects, which had made progress in terms of construction, would be delivered for commissioning in the second quarter of 2022.

According to him, the process of commencing the Ibadan Inland Dry Port project is on course and the Full Business Case (FBC) has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

“The Transaction Advisers have submitted their report, and the Federal Executive Council is expected to grant an approval in January 2022 in order for the development of the facility to officially commence,” he said.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council has been the initiator and promoter of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) and Vehicle Transit Areas in Nigeria. The establishment of Inland Dry Ports and Vehicle Transit Areas are primarily aimed at reducing seaport congestion, bringing shipping services closer to the hinterland and achieving safe carriage of goods from the ports to other parts of Nigeria.