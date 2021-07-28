PTML offers waivers to car importers to ease economic pressure

The Port and Terminal Multiservices Ltd (PTML), the biggest roll-on-roll-off (RORO) terminal in Nigeria, has announced plans to offer storage waivers to importers of some overtime vehicles.

“All vehicles which have been in the terminal for over six months shall pay storage charges for 60 days only while the remaining storage accrued will be entirely waived!” said the management in a statement sighted by BusinessDay.

According to the statement, Grimaldi and PTML are mindful of difficulties faced by customers due to the present economic situation.

“Thus, to assist our valued customers with their cash flow, PTML is announcing a special storage waiver promo with immediate effect. This concession is applicable only to vehicles which have been in the terminal for over six months,” the management stated.

It further encouraged customers in this category to take advantage of this promo and come for delivery immediately as waiver period valid till August 24, 2021.