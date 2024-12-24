Oyo, Osun Customs haul N72.5bn revenue in 2024 ahead of yuletide

The Oyo and Osun Commands of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated a total revenue of N72.5 billion between January and November 2024.

This figure represents a 13.17 percent rise compared to the same period of 2023 when both commands recorded N64.1billion in revenue.

Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, the Customs Area Controller for the command, disclosed this on Friday, adding that N15 billion was collected in October and November alone, marking a 33.57 percent rise from the N11.9 billion revenue recorded during the same period last year.

He praised the officers’ diligence, enhanced enforcement of customs laws and improved trade facilitation measures for success.

Oramalugo stated that adopting modern trade facilitation tools and promoting transparency strengthened compliance among excise stakeholders, ensuring a curtailing of revenue leakages.

Furthermore, the comptroller noted that between October and December, the command intercepted prohibited items worth N370.7 million in Duty Paid Value and commended the both Command’s “efforts in safeguarding lives and protecting local industries.”

“I would like to emphasise that these seizures underscore the Command’s commitment to protecting Nigeria’s economy and ensuring compliance with fiscal and trade policies,” Oramalugo stated.

The confiscated items include 110 50kg bags of rice, 4,000 packs of Macaroni, 377 25 litre kegs, 9, 425 litres Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), and 111 Bales of second Hand Clothing. Other items include 348 pieces of used tyres, banned and unlicensed pharmaceuticals and 50 cartons of chloroquine injection among others.

He said the seized pharmaceuticals would be handed over to the National Agency For Food and Drugs Administration and Control ( NAFDAC) for further investigation.

The Command's intensified enforcement, especially during the festive season, aims to safeguard lives, secure local industries, and facilitate legitimate trade.

The Command’s intensified enforcement, especially during the festive season, aims to safeguard lives, secure local industries, and facilitate legitimate trade.

“These seizures underscore our commitment to protecting the economy and ensuring compliance with fiscal and trade policies,” he stated, referencing Section 245 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023, as well as Schedules 3 and 4 of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET), which list prohibited items.

Oramalugo assured the public that the Command’s strategies would leave no room for compromise, emphasising its resolve to combat smuggling and support Nigeria’s economic growth.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

