Our office, online platforms remain open to customers during lockdown – Maersk

Despite the 4-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, the Danish shipping giant, Maersk Nigeria Limited said its offices and online platforms have remained open to customers in the country.

According to the firm, customers who come to its offices to transact business must observe strict safety measures against coronavirus otherwise called COVID-19 as outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other relevant arms of government.

Adeyemi Adenaike, Customer Service Manager of Maersk Nigeria, said in a statement on Thursday that Maersk Nigeria Limited has digital solution that is custom-made to suite customer’s needs.

“We have made significant investment in our digital platforms in order to find new ways to simplify container transport, cut down on turnaround time, reduce costs and boost transparency for its customers,” he stated.

He listed the digital solution to include intuitive website, Mobile App, custom site for cargo release and export clearance document submission such as Maersk.com, Maersk App, MyFinance, Myeasyrelease.com, and Myexportdoc.com.

He assured that the company’s electronic invoicing solution named Myfinance, is in line with government’s regulation on social distancing.

“This means that customers would be able to view all their invoices with a few clicks, eliminating the need to manually request for an invoice via email or physically at Maersk counter areas. They will be getting information on invoices, account statement and raising disputes, once they are registered on maersk.com,” Adenaike said.

He further said that shippers can make payment for the company’s services through the Nigeria Inter Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) E-bills payment platform from the comfort of their homes or offices, without having to visit the banks.

He added that bank transfer option is also available to customers, who their banks are not listed on the E-bills platform.

“The Maersk Shipment app offers a host of new features, including a powerful dashboard and task list. Other features like quote, book, live chat, and share information have also been updated. Real-time tracking information you can trust is only a tap away. Customers are encouraged to download the app through the App Store or Google Play to experience cargo visibility wherever they are,” he stated.

Adenaike also said that customers can request a detailed quote that meets their specific requirements in just a few hours with Maersk 24/7 online service – maersk.com.

“Through Maersk website, the company has enabled customers to book shipments online at their convenience. Also, by simply entering the booking details required, customers can get instant quotes and suggested shipping schedules. It also enables customers to print, download or verify copy having confirmed the details contained in their shipping instruction. Also, enabling original bill of lading collection at Maersk counter area,” he explained.

He also said that customers can track and trace their shipments or individual containers within a shipment or obtain up-to-date list import manifest rotation numbers that facilitate customers’ customs clearing process during this period on the company’s website.

Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, neighbouring Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja are currently under a 14-day lockdown, but government has asked shipping and port services to remain open and continue with their operations.