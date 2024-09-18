Operators call for investment of 0.5% stevedoring levy on dockworkers

Terminal operators have called for the investment of a 0.5 percent stevedoring levy on building capacity of dockworkers in the nation’s seaport.

Vicky Haastrup, chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), appealed to NIMASA in Lagos during the 2024 Dockworker’s Day organised by the Shipping Correspondent Association of Nigeria (SCAN) in collaboration with the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria with the theme ‘Dockworkers: Key to Unlocking Nigeria’s Blue Economy’.

She said terminal operators remit a 0.5 percent stevedoring levy to the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) which is to be used for the training of dockworkers.

Haastrup said the levy is specifically designated for dockworkers training but expressed disappointment that NIMASA has not used the funds for this purpose, despite the significant resources available.

She called on the agency to fulfil its responsibility and invest in the training of dockworkers.

Also speaking, Pius Akutah, executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), said that dockworkers are instrumental in driving international trade and called for continued investment in the welfare, safety, and professional development of dockworkers.

“Your dedication to the cause of the industry ensures the seamless operation of our ports and the steady flow of goods essential for national trade and prosperity.

“By facilitating the smooth handling of cargo, you are instrumental in boosting international trade, contributing significantly to Nigeria’s gross domestic product, and attracting foreign investment,” Akutah said.

According to him, the invaluable contributions of dockworkers to the maritime industry and the blue economy are well recognised.

Pointing out that dockworkers are the backbone of the maritime sector, Akutah said the empowerment of dockworkers is crucial for meeting industry demands.

He said the Council remains committed to working with stakeholders to enhance efficiency, productivity, and the well-being of those who keep our ports running.

Ascanio Russo, managing director of Port Terminal Multi Service Ltd. (PTML), described dockworkers as the engine room of the port on operations.

Rosso said there was a need to engage dockworkers in constant sensitisation to perform excellently and deliver efficient services.

He urged the terminal operators to support the dockworkers to reduce the time of doing business in Nigeria, adding that presently a ship was discharging 5,000 cars in less than 60 hours without a scratch.

Rosso said there was a need to invest in educating the dockworkers to be able to handle standard technology and reduce the turnaround time of vessels.

Adebayo Sarumi, a former managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) charged NIMASA to set up a training school for dockworkers.