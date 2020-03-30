Operations will continue at our seaports despite lock-down, says NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has assured all stakeholders that arrangements have been put in place for operations to continue without hindrance.

This was in line with the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari that Lagos seaports, Apapa and Tin can Island Ports, should remain open in the duration of the two-week lockdown of Lagos State.

According to a statement issued on Monday by Jatto Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of NPA, safety procedures, which will guarantee the wellbeing and security of stakeholders and staff have been put in place.

He however advised all stakeholders including port users to kindly comply with directives of port officials.

“All other government agencies responsible for smooth operations in the ports are enjoined to be at their respective duty posts to discharge their functions in line with the presidential directive of maintaining operations at the Lagos ports,” he said.

Jatto however assured stakeholders of the Authority’s commitment to facilitation of trade in Nigeria.