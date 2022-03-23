Olanrewaju writes Amaechi on CRFFN problems, proffer solutions

Aare Hakeem Olanrewaju, the pioneer vice-chairman, Governing Council of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), has written to Chibuike Amaechi, minister of transport to explain why freight forwarders rush to occupy positions in the council.

He also proffered solutions to the problems facing the council since the expiration of the tenure of the first and second Governing Council years ago.

As an ex-official of the CRFFN, he expressed sadness to the way the council that is supposed to be a regulatory body is drifting due to professional recklessness, impunity, and leadership failure.

Olanrewaju, who is the managing director of Talod Oceanair Freight Limited, said the number of unaccredited associations by the CRFFN has become far greater than the five accredited ones, which makes industrial peace impossible.

Read also: NPA commits to fight corruption for quick cargo clearance at ports

According to him, the leadership of the first and second governing council was very careful with financial patronage to associations to avoid dangerous trends, foster adherence to professional conduct and integrity.

Olanrewaju however expressed dismay that the guiding principle that informed the decisions of the first and second Governing Council of the CRFFN was no longer the case.

He however pointed out the need for CRFFN to nurture regulation that will engender industrial peace by avoiding the possibility of the unaccredited associations to join issues with the Council.

He argued that since the CRFFN was interpreted as an agency of the government by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, the government must not be seen as sharing its revenue with an individual or corporate body.

He enjoined Amaechi to use ‘his good office’ to avert looming professional chaos in the council.