NPA vows to deny unsafe trucks Eto call-up tickets, access into ports

As part of efforts to bring an end to incessant breakdown of trucks on the port access corridor, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said it would no longer give access to trucks that are not roadworthy.

Consequently, the authority has begun the implementation of Minimum Safety Standards (MSS) scheme for trucks doing business at the port, under the ‘Eto’ platform, effective Thursday 1 July 2021.

According to the new regulation, only trucks confirmed by the NPA to have met the MSS requirements and duly issued with an MSS certificate will continue to be active on the ‘Eto’ platform managed by the system operator – Truck Transit Parks Limited (TTP).

However, trucks not confirmed or certified will be denied access to initiate bookings on the Eto until it has met all MSS requirements as stipulated by the NPA.

Also, owners of trucks yet to meet the MSS requirements are advised to approach the NPA Safety Department at any of the two ports in Lagos for appropriate guidance. After the truck is certificated, the truck details are to be uploaded on ‘Eto’.

Read also: NPA to partner French agency on expansion of truck parks, access corridors

The Authority’s MSS scheme is sequel to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between NPA and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a move to stem the increasing cases of trucks breakdown and containers falling off articulated vehicles inside the port and on the highways, which had claimed hundreds of lives and destroyed properties.

It was initially introduced in 2017 but was suspended in order to give truck owners enough time to meet the required standards. The scheme stipulates that all trucks doing business inside the port must go through a safety audit and be certified as fit-for-purpose.

The NPA in the statement by Olaseni Alakija, general manager of Corporate & Strategic Communications, stated that a defect of certain vehicle parts will disqualify a truck from certification. The safety inspection covers items that include the truck head, driver and vehicle particulars, trailer carriage unit, tyres, brake system, lifting jack, vehicle lights, driving mirror and speed limiter.