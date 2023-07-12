NPA seeks PPP options for Tin-Can Port repair

The Nigerian Port Authority said it has started seeking Public Private Partnership (PPP) options to repair the decayed infrastructure at the Tin-Can Island Port.

The Authority said the repair of the Tin-Can quay apron will enable larger ships to berth in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Maritime Reporters Association of Nigeria Breakfast Meeting with the theme; ‘Rehabilitation of Tin-Can Island Port: Proffering Workable Solutions’, Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of NPA, said the authority was working to find different options, despite the difficulties in sourcing government funding.

Bello-Koko, who was represented by Ayo Durowaye, general manager, Managing Director Office at NPA, said the NPA was exploring options, including a sustainable Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement for the rehabilitation of the Tin-Can Island quay apron.

The NPA boss said Tin-Can had been in existence since 1977, adding that Tin-Can and Lagos Port Complex handle between 60 to 75 percent of the cargo that comes into the country.

He added that steps were being taken to ensure that the facilities were kept running.