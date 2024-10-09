NPA enhances safe navigation of ships within Lekki Port corridor

…delivers two new pilot boats to Lekki Port

Lekki Port, Nigeria’s first deep seaport, has taken delivery of two new pilot boats from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) acquired to enhance safe navigation of vessels calling the port.

Known as PC Jalingo and PC Nadiya, the two new pilot boats are expected to boost the port’s operational capacity and commitment to maritime safety.

Speaking on the significance of the two pilot boats, Du Ruogang, managing director of Lekki Port, explained that the new PC Jalingo and PC Nadiya would further enhance Lekki Port’s operational excellence by ensuring smooth and safe navigation of large vessels in and out of the port’s channel.

Read also: NPA commissions tugboats to ease berthing at Dangote Refinery, Lekki Port

Ruogang said the boats will bolster the port’s capacity to manage increased cargo volumes and facilitate smoother maritime operations, thereby strengthening its position as the gateway to West Africa’s trade network.

He described the milestone as a testament to NPA’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations of providing marine services as required by the concession agreement.

He also expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerian Ports Authority for the invaluable support given to Lekki Port since the start of operations in April 2023.

Yang Xixiong, operations manager for Lekki Port, described the arrival of two pilot boats as a positive signal and another significant step toward achieving the port’s goal of becoming the leading gateway to West Africa.

Xixiong said the fleet would enhance navigational capabilities by ensuring the safe and efficient movement of vessels in and out of the terminal.

“With these boats, our pilots can better guide vessels of all sizes, improving safety in challenging weather and sea conditions. The expanded fleet also means quicker responses and more efficient vessel handling, allowing us to serve more ships in less time,” he said.

Read also: APM Terminals Apapa lifts employees’ creativity, hidden talents

“This milestone is a testament to NPA’s commitment as a regulator and shareholder in Lekki Port, which is critical in enabling us to play a central role in global trade and economic growth. Kudos to the Nigerian Ports Authority for the invaluable support in furthering our mission to deliver excellence in port operations,” Lekki Port stated on its X handle.

Earlier in July, NPA commissioned two newly acquired 80-tonne bollard pull tugboats to aid berthing of vessels at the Dangote Refinery and Lekki Port.

This happened a year after the Ports Authority acquired two tugboats of similar capacity for Lekki Port.

Share