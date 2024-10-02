APM Terminals Apapa lifts employees’ creativity, hidden talents

L-R: Courage Obadagbonyi, chief financial officer at APM Terminals Nigeria; Kayode Olufemi Daniel, head of Commercial at APM Terminals Apapa; Emmanuel Afolayan, third-place winner of APM Terminals Got Talent; Steen Knudsen, terminal manager at APM Terminals Apapa; Ade Oviaye, second-place winner of the talent show; Uzoma Ben-Ude, head of People Function, APM Terminals Nigeria, and Olawale Zaccheaus, the winner, at the maiden edition of the APM Terminals Got Talent show in Apapa held in Lagos recently.

APM Terminals Apapa, Nigeria’s largest container terminal, has allowed its employees to discover and grow their diverse and hidden talents.

The terminal operator recently hosted its first-ever talent show, celebrating its employees’ diverse and hidden talents beyond their daily routines.

The show featured an array of performances including acting, singing, instrumental music, and dynamic dance routines.

Read also: LASG goes after vandals, extortionists on Tincan-Apapa corridor

APM Terminals Got Talent show, themed ‘Lifting Industry Talents,’ took place at the company’s premises at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, bringing together employees from various departments eager to showcase their skills.

The atmosphere was filled with excitement and camaraderie as colleagues cheered and supported one another.

Steen Knudsen, terminal manager of APM Terminals Apapa, expressed pride in the creativity and versatility of the employees.

“We are celebrating our staff for their creativity and skills through performances. APM Terminals is committed to delivering for our customers, and it is equally important to recognise the amazing people who make that possible.

“Today, we celebrate both our employees and contractors. We are an amazing family and this event highlights the energy and passion they bring to work every day, creating a fun and engaging workplace,” Knudsen said.

Ben Nwangwu, employee relations manager of APM Terminals Apapa, explained that the talent show boosted morale and strengthened bonds among employees.

He disclosed plans to make the talent hunt an annual tradition, encouraging staff to continue exploring their creative interests.

“We held three rounds with 15 contestants, narrowing down to five finalists before selecting the top three winners. In total, nine contestants were rewarded for their efforts,” said Uzoma Ben-Ude, head of People Function at APM Terminals Nigeria.

She said the company’s commitment to work-life balance extends beyond regular duties, providing opportunities for employees to recharge and refocus.

Read also: Foreign investors renew appetite for Nigeria with $600m proposed for Apapa port after $115m in Onne

“This initiative ensures our employees return to work energised and motivated,” Ben-Ude added.

Olawale Zaccheaus, a storekeeper in the kitchen department, who emerged as the winner, was overwhelmed with joy at his unexpected victory.

“I am so surprised. I wasn’t expecting this at all. At first, I was scared of the crowd, but I managed my nerves and enjoyed the experience,” Zaccheaus said.

Ade Oviaye secured second place, while Emmanuel Afolayan took third. All winners were rewarded with exciting prizes, acknowledging their exceptional talents and dedication.

The show left employees feeling proud and inspired, with one participant stating, “It’s amazing to see the hidden talents of my colleagues. This event brought us closer together.”

APM Terminals Apapa is Nigeria’s largest container terminal and a key player in the country’s maritime and logistics sector. Located in Lagos, it is a major gateway for trade in West Africa, handling a significant portion of the country’s import and export cargo.

The terminal, a part of the global APM Terminals network, is equipped with modern infrastructure and advanced technology, enabling efficient container handling, storage, and distribution.

Read also: APM Terminals Apapa promotes sustainable practices with recycling of tyres

Since commencing operations in 2006, APM Terminals Apapa has contributed significantly to the economic growth of Nigeria by improving port efficiency and capacity. The terminal is known for its focus on safety, sustainability, and employee development, creating a workplace culture that promotes innovation and operational excellence.

Share