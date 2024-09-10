LASG goes after vandals, extortionists on Tincan-Apapa corridor

The Lagos State government is taking decisive action against miscreants said to be extorting truck drivers and vandalising vehicles along the Tincan-Apapa corridor.

The action, it was gathered, followed a series of complaints received by the government from members of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO) operating along the port corridor.

The truck drivers have reported assault, vandalisation of their vehicles, and being forced to pay illegal levies imposed by the louts who operate on the axis with impunity.

To address the menace, the state government said it was collaborating with the security and traffic management agencies, to launch joint raids to rid the port corridors of unauthorised personnel posing as traffic and security agents.

Sola Giwa, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, who confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday, described the acts of vandalism and extortion as “economic sabotage,” reiterating that the collection of tolls on Lagos roads is prohibited by law.

He assured truck drivers that all contentious issues would be addressed through dialogue and collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

The government has also encouraged truck drivers to report any illegal activities using the whistleblower app, noting that this will provide real-time evidence to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The Nigeria Police Force has also pledged its full support to the crackdown, with Tijani Fatai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lagos Command), urging truck drivers to report incidents to enable the police tackle the challenges they face.

Following the meeting with AMATO representatives, truck drivers agreed to suspend a planned strike action, and a committee was set up to address further issues raised by the unions.