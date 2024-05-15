NPA discusses Lekki Port’s next phase of development with investors in China

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) recently represented the Federal Government at the Board Meeting of the Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) owners of Lekki Deep Seaport in Beijing China.

The Board Meeting was held at the headquarters of China Harbour Engineering Company Ltd (CHEC) in China.

The meeting created an opportunity for the board to have finance and investment-related talks with shareholders and investors.

During the meeting, there were high-level engagements with CHEC top executives, and the China Development Bank (CBD) to concretise decisions on the next development horizons for Lekki Port.

The plan to begin the next phase of port development is coming barely one year into the commencement of commercial operations at the port.

Also, the board had a technical session with the Lekki Terminal equipment manufacturer, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited.

According to them, the idea was to consolidate the operational efficiency and sustenance of the competitive advantage of the Lekki Deep Seaport as its overarching objective.

Also present at the meeting were Wu Guohua, deputy director-general of Global Cooperation at China Development Bank; Zhao Nan, director of International Cooperation; Li Beirui, deputy director at CDB; Dalian Region Zhan Xiao, deputy director of China Development Bank, and a representative of the Tolaram Group on the Board of Lekki Port.