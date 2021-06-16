NMLA commends NIMASA’s Deep Blue project

The Nigerian Maritime Law Association (NMLA) has lauded the Federal Government for launching the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection framework known as the Deep Blue Project.

Funke Agbor, president of the Association, conveyed the commendation in a statement signed by Adedoyin Afun, NMLA’s publicity secretary in Lagos at the weekend.

Agbor commended the efforts of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, under the leadership of Rotimi Amaechi, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the entire maritime community.

She said NMLA was aware of the disturbing implications of continued security breaches on Nigerian waters, particularly reduced vessel calls, diversion of traffic to neighbouring jurisdictions, unlawful acts against ships and shipping, increased risk premium and general derogation of the nation’s reputation as a maritime destination.

To her, the inauguration of the new security assets and their effective use would induce a significant shift in the approach to maritime security, with more emphasis on prevention.

She noted that it would also improve effective rapid response to, and enforcement of, maritime crimes and incidents.

She called for a sustainable framework for evidence gathering and cooperation among the maritime law enforcement agencies in the area of prosecution.