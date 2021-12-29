NIMASA renews stevedoring rates for offshore cargo

As part of its effort to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on international trade, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it has renewed the revised Offshore Cargo Handling and Operations Stevedoring rates.

The renewal of the rates, which had been reviewed downward, is for a period of six months and is contained in the second schedule of the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations 2014.

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of NIMASA, said the renewal of the reviewed stevedoring rates was in line with the agency’s determination to make the best of a bad situation occasioned by the pandemic.

“The idea is to make this unpleasant pandemic moment as friendly as possible to both businesses and the economy in general. We are aware of the adverse effect of Covid-19 on business globally, how it has distorted business plans and skyrocketed costs in various sectors, particularly in the petroleum industry,” Jamoh stated.

Continuing, he said: “In NIMASA, we have a strategic plan to make the best of the bad situation, which we have continued to implement.”

The reviewed stevedoring rates apply to dry bulk cargo, liquid bulk cargo, onshore stevedoring, and offshore royalty.

The agency’s regulatory mandate under the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations 2014 empowers it to review fees, levies, and charges stipulated in the regulations and issue directives accordingly.