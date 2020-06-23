NIMASA, NPA agree on maritime security, wreck removal to ease vessel navigation

The Federal Government has concluded arrangements to make the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also called the Deep Blue Project, the central security structure for all anchorage areas in the Nigerian maritime domain.

This is to reduce the cost of shipping goods into the country.

Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), disclosed this on Tuesday in Lagos after a meeting with tthe executive management of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) led by Bashir Jamoh, director general at the Agency’s Headquarters in Lagos.

Usman also disclosed that both Agencies have agreed to work out modalities for effective removal of all wrecks and derelicts that may hinder vessel navigations in the Nigerian waters.

According to her, NIMASA and NPA are sister agencies and should be seen to be collaborating more for the growth of the maritime industry and the country in generally.

She also disclosed that arrangements are on top gear to berth the NIMASA floating Dockyard permanently in order for it to commence operations in July.

“we had a range of discussions bordering on the Secure Anchorage Area which our supervising Ministry desires the Deep Blue Project to provide security for all anchorage areas in the country. Aside saving the country a lot of money, it will ensure that the security of the Nigerian Maritime domain is given a focal attention,” she in a statement signed by Philip Kyanet, heead, Corporate Communications of NIMASA.

Hadiza also disclosed that both agencies agreed to interlink the C3i of the NPA and C4i of NIMASA in order to interchange information that would assist the Nigerian Navy’s response to maritime security.

“we have the C3i Command, Control and Intelligence center at NPA and NIMASA has the c4i while the Navy has falcon eye. We need to interlink these facilities and we believe that this would assist the country in response to maritime security threats,” she noted.

Speaking in colloraboration, Dr. Bashir Jamoh reiterated the fact that there was need to harmonise most of the working models among all maritime agencies to avoid duplication of duties which also leads to more costs.

Jamoh said the Secure Anchorage Area which has been a subject of debate among stakeholders would now be covered under the multi spectrum security architecture popularly known as the Deep Blue Project.

“There is absolutely no need for us to have private security in our maritime space. You are aware that this increases the cost of Shipping in our country. By the time the the Deep Blue Project becomes fully operational, the cost of shipping would drastically reduce,” he said.

The NIMASA DG also pointed out that barring any unforeseen circumstances, the floating dockyard would be operational by the end of July.

A facility, he said, will employ hundreds of Nigerians directly and also earn huge amount in revenue for the country.

“We are finalising arrangements with the NPA to get a permanent berth for the floating dockyard and by the end of July this facility should be operational. The interesting thing is that aside earning a huge amount of revenue, it also has the capacity to employ over 300 Nigerian youths directly”.

The meeting is seen as a major step towards effective collaborations by both agencies to enhance security in the Nigerian Maritime domain in order to achieve growth for the industry.