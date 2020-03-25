NIMASA joins peers to observe shut down directive over Coronavirus   

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said on Wednesday that it has directed all of its nonessential staff within the grade level 12 and below to stay and work from home as measure to curtail the spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the agency, this was in line with the Federal Government’s directive as contained in a memo issued from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, which stated that all nonessential public servants on grade level 12 and below should stay and work from home.

A statement signed by Isichei Osamgbi, head, Corporate Communications of NIMASA, disclosed that the Bashir Jamoh led management of NIMASA has further directed all heads of departments, units and zonal coordinators to identify some essential staff who will be on duty on a rotational basis for the next couple of weeks, in order not to totally halt the operations.

Osamgbi furthermore stated that all visits to the agency are restricted to Tuesdays and Thursdays between 12noon and 2pm only, for visitors of assistant directors and above.

“Shipping companies and agents as well as other critical stakeholders, who transact with operational departments and units of the agency are however exempted from this condition while the media and others can reach the agency on the various online platforms,” he stated.

According to him, NIMASA management further advised all staff that have traveled to countries with high incidences of Coronavirus recently to self-isolate for 14 days and inform the NIMASA Search and Rescue Base (SRBC) Clinic for close monitoring.

He added that the agency equally advised all staff and citizens to familiarise themselves with the precautionary measures on COVID-19, such as high level of hygiene, social distancing, avoiding large gatherings and above all stay safe during this period.

In related development, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has directed its top management staff to ensure the provision of hand sanitizers, clean water and liquid soap at the authority’s office gates, water front, river ports, jetties and ferry jetties among others.

According to a statement signed by Tayo Fadile, public relations officer of NIWA, the managers are expected to provide same with immediate effect, to all inland waterway operators and stakeholders to ensure maximum hygiene against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.