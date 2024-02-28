NIMASA hands over marine technology institute complex to UNIPORT

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has handed over an ultramodern building complex housing the Institute of Marine and Transport Technology to the University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State.

Bashir Jamoh, director general of NIMASA, said the building, which is a donation from the agency, was the initiative of the previous leadership of the agency.

“The initiative dates back to 2012/2013 when the then DG of the agency decided to build a maritime training institute. The initiative is not peculiar to UNIPORT but is present in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“Any investment in education is worthwhile. Research has shown that lack of education is relatively responsible for maritime crimes in the Niger Delta region. We hope beneficiaries of this maritime institute will be instrumental in making Nigeria a major maritime nation,” he said.

Abraham Georgewill, vice chancellor of the university, who was represented by Clifford Ofurum, VC Administration, thanked NIMASA for selecting UNIPORT as the location for the maritime institute in south-south Nigeria.

He assured that the university will provide adequate faculty to ensure that courses offered by at institute are accredited and recognised globally.