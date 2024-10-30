NIMASA embargos employment of unregistered dockworkers

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has advised International Oil Companies (IOCs), terminal and jetty operators, and all other companies involved in stevedoring to refrain from engaging unregistered dockworkers.

The agency insists that all stakeholders including dock labour employers and stevedoring companies must apply for new operating licenses or renew expired ones within a 30-day moratorium period.

NIMASA said the move is a broader effort to ensure safe and regulated operations within Nigeria’s maritime industry.

This requirement is stipulated by the NIMASA Act of 2007 and outlined in the NIMASA Stevedoring Regulations of 2014, which mandates strict compliance from all maritime operators.

Dayo Mobereola, director general of NIMASA, said stakeholders need to comply with extant laws and regulations.

“No terminal or company shall continue to engage the services of unregistered dockworkers for cargo handling at their work locations. Compliance with these regulations will enhance our ability to maintain an up-to-date database of dockworkers in the country.

“It also improves our planning processes, as we are committed to developing their capacity to meet globally accepted standards for dockworkers in Nigeria. We intend to enforce full compliance after the moratorium period,” he disclosed.

The NIMASA Act 2007, Part IX, Section 27, addresses the registration of dockworkers which focuses on maritime labour. It ensures the registration, regulation, and control of maritime labour including dockworkers.

The Act assigns the Agency the responsibility of maintaining standards by international best practices.

