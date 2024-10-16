NIMASA backs PPP model for developing maritime infrastructure

L-R: Dayo Mobereola, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) with Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, director general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Concession (ICRC), during a courtesy visit by the ICRC management to the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos.

Dayo Mobereola, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has called for the adoption of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in developing essential maritime infrastructure in Nigeria.

He disclosed this while hosting Jobson Oseodion Ewalefoh, director general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

Mobereola emphasised the importance of ICRC’s involvement in attracting private investors to develop infrastructure in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to him, the maritime sector is capital-intensive and government funds cannot build the required infrastructure.

“We need the ICRC to develop PPP-based business models that will be attractive to the private sector both from within and outside the country.

“There also need to streamline processes by using technology and we will continue to count on the support of ICRC to help drive the Agency’s PPP projects for effective and efficient service delivery to stakeholders,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ewalefoh underscored the significance of the maritime sector to Nigeria’s economy.

He said the PPP model would facilitate increased funding and expertise from the private sector, thereby accelerating the growth and development of the Nigerian maritime sector.

He assured that the ICRC is prepared to engage with the Agency on its projects and also ensure timely execution.

“Our country needs lots of funding for infrastructure and we need to create an enabling environment for activities to thrive. First, is service delivery, not revenue generation, and people will be willing to pay if they get the right services,” Ewalefoh added.

The PPP model is seen as one of the most viable approaches for driving government policies and promoting development and economic growth.

NIMASA as a regulatory agency is embracing collaboration and partnership through the PPP initiative to ensure the growth and development of the maritime sector.

