NIMASA donates learning materials, medical equipment in Taraba

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), has moved to improve the quality of teaching in Taraba by donating learning materials to pupils in the state.

Bashir Jamoh, director general of NIMASA, who was represented by Kefas Kubuza William, a public relations officer from the Agency, said during the presentation in Jalingo, that the gesture was part of the agency’s efforts to support the education of children in the state.

Jamoh said the agency had procured medical equipment to also boost primary health care services in the state.

He advised benefiting clinics to make judicious use of the equipment to enhance health care services to indigent people.

Read also: NIMASA signs agreement with Immigration on seafarers’ travel document

“This is part of the Agency’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility initiative across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT. If we succeed in helping to ensure that some students improve academically, we would have made a difference,” he said.

Anthony Danu, the director of Relief, Taraba State Emergency Management Agency, said inadequate provision of teaching and learning materials in public schools was a major challenge for basic education in the state.

Danu listed some of the equipment donated to include desktop computers, printers, whiteboards, markers, assorted textbooks, writing materials, exercise books, food flasks, school bags, sandals, and sucks, among others.

Sa’ad Yakubu, headmaster of Howai Primary school, one of the benefiting schools, thanked NIMASA for the support of education in the state.

Yakubu assured that the school would use the items for the good of the pupils and educational development in the state.