NIMASA signs agreement with Immigration on seafarers’ travel document

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) have entered into an agreement through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on seafarers’ travel documents.

The agreement was reached when Isah Idris Jere, the comptroller general of NIS, led senior officials of the Service on a working visit to NIMASA.

Bashir Jamoh, the director-general of NIMASA, noted that the seamless issuance of travel documents to seafarers is a key component in the nation’s quest to grow the maritime industry.

According to Jamoh, NIMASA appreciates the need to work closely with Immigration to improve security in the maritime domain.

“We need the Service to play a major role in issues of crew nationality, seafarers’ travel documents, and managing issues of stowaways among others.

Both agencies agreed to develop a Memorandum of Understanding to provide a framework for the working relationship.

Jamoh commended the contribution of the NIS in the implementation of the Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Offences (SPOMO) Act.

On his part, Isah Idris Jere, the NIS comptroller general listed the issuance of temporary work permits to international vessel crews as well as preventing stowaways, as areas of frequent collaboration between both agencies.

He commended NIMASA’s automation of dockworkers’ registration and issuance of biometric identity cards, which before now impacts negatively on port security.