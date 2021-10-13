NIMASA, Customs agree on speedy delivery of Deep Blue assets at ports

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and the Nigeria Customs Service have agreed on modalities for seamless and timely delivery of the Deep Blue Project assets currently at the port.

The agreement was reached in a meeting between Bashir Jamoh, director-general of NIMASA, and Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), at the CG’s office in Abuja recently.

Ali said there is a need to find a common ground that would assist in the full deployment of these assets due to the urgent need of them.

While appreciating the Comptroller General for the efforts in clearing the Deep Blue Project assets still at the port, Jamoh urged Customs to share information and capacity with NIMASA to ensure successful implementation of the Deep Blue Project.

He also raised the issue of the Modular Floating Dock, which he described as a public asset to be managed by the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

“The ICRC is fully involved in the process of selecting a management partner for the Modular Floating Dockyard. We urge the Nigerian Customs to see and treat the asset as a national asset that should enjoy some concession in terms of duties,” Jamoh said.

“When it becomes operational, hundreds of direct jobs will be created and thousands of indirect employment will also be created,” he said.