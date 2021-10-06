Buhari commends electronic call-up, says Deep Blue Project on course

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the implementation of the electronic call-up system set up by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to address the persistent gridlock along Apapa Port city in Lagos.

Buhari, who stated this in his Independence Day address in Abuja to celebrate Nigeria’s 61th anniversary on Friday, said the implementation of the electronic call-up system as well as the conversion of the Lillypond Container Terminal to a vehicle transit area will further enhance the ease of cargo evacuation from the port.

He said his government remains concerned by the significant transportation infrastructure deficit in the country.

“Addressing the challenges our commuters and lorry drivers face on the motorways is still a high priority to us,” Buhari assured.

Mr. President also assured that the plan to secure the nation’s waters and the Gulf of Guinea through the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project, was being achieved, and Nigerians as well as the entire region, would soon feel the impact.

“Earlier this year, I launched the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, the Deep Blue Project, which is designed to secure Nigerian waters up to the Gulf of Guinea. I am happy to inform Nigerians that we have taken delivery of key assets for this project and very soon, its impact will be felt,” the President assured.

The Deep Blue Project is security architecture by the Federal Ministry of Transportation, which is domiciled with the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

On his part, Bashir Jamoh, director general of NIMASA, said the Agency was more committed to zero tolerance for insecurity in the nation’s waters than ever before.