Nigerian port charges not highest in West Africa, says NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has stated that it does not charge the highest tariffs along the West African coast as was wrongly reported, Jatto Adams, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, has said.

According to him, in May 2019, Messers Crown Agents, who was commissioned by the Authority with the support of UK Aid, produced the result of an assessment which revealed that it is cheaper to berth general and container vessels in Nigerian ports than it is in Ghana and Togo.

Jatto, who spoke in a statement that was sent to BDSUNDAY, said that it costs $94,567.63 with Value Added Tax (VAT) to berth a general cargo vessel with GRT of 26,770, length overall (LOA) at 196 meters and cargo of 14,100 MT in Nigerian ports while ports in Ghana and Togo charge $217,879.07 and $120, 357.58 exclusive of VAT for the same types of cargo, respectively.

“While the NPA charges $108, 806.90 VAT inclusive on a container vessel with 39,906 GRT, LOA of 261 meters carrying 172 by 20-foot and 139 by 40-foot containers, ports in Ghana and Togo charge $117,906.58 and $128,406.94 exclusive of VAT respectively,” he said..

Jatto stated that apart from towage dues, which were reviewed to cover the cost of providing the service in 2015, NPA’s tariffs have remained the same since 1993.

“This is also in spite of the erroneous inclusion of stevedoring charges, which is collected by terminal operators as the Authority’s component. Costs like freight rates and terminal handling charges are components outside the purview of the NPA, which has no powers to regulate economic activities at the ports,” he said

He assured all customers and port users of NPA’s commitment to ensuring ease of doing business policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, adding that the authority would continue to work towards enhancing the competitiveness of all Nigerian ports.

AMAKA ANAGOR-EWUZIE