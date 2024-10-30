Nigeria will again seek election into IMO Council – Oyetola

L-R: Babatunde Bombata, director of Maritime Security and Safety at Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy; Adegboyega Oyetola, minister; Arsenio Dominguez, secretary general of International Maritime Organisation (IMO); Dayo Mobereola, director general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), during the 2024 World Maritime Day Parallel Event, held in Barcelona, Spain.

Nigeria has expressed interest in seeking election into Category ‘C’ of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, according to Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Oyetola disclosed this at the 2024 World Maritime Day parallel event in Barcelona, Spain.

He said Nigeria has been developing the nation’s maritime industry in line with recognised global best practices.

“Our active participation in upholding key conventions, such as the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code, reflects our dedication to ensuring the safety of international shipping,” he said.

Oyetola urged members to assist the country in exploring the potential for the interest of all.

He said Nigeria has not recorded any incidents of piracy in the last three years, as confirmed by the International Maritime Bureau (IMB).

“By deploying resources to provide maritime security assets, the country has solidified its role as a key guardian of maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea,” the minister added.

IMO Council is categorised into A, B, and C countries. Category A comprises 10 countries with the largest interest in providing international shipping services while Category B is made up of another 10 countries with the largest interest in international seaborne trade.

Category C comprises of 20 nations not elected under (a) or (b) but have special interests in maritime transport or navigation and whose election will ensure the representation of all major geographic areas of the world.

Over the past 30 years, Nigeria has been elected into the IMO Council only three times – in 2000, 2007, and 2009. Every other attempt to return to the Council since 2009 has been rebuffed by other IMO Member States.

On his part, Dayo Mobereola, director general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), assured that no stone will be left unturned to ensure success in the quest for IMO Category C membership at the next elections.

“NIMASA has met with the IMO technical team and has commenced work on all identified grey areas so that Nigeria can address the gaps identified during the last audit by the IMO.

“We have also commenced the process of effective communication with other member states using the IMO GSIS platform. While NIMASA focuses on the technical aspects of the preparations, our supervising Ministry will provide the political will to guide Nigeria back to the Council at the IMO,” he said.

This year’s parallel event with the theme ‘Navigating the Future: Safety First,’ brought together international maritime leaders and experts to discuss future challenges and opportunities, to ensure that safety is prioritised in the day-to-day operations of the global maritime sector.

