Nigeria Customs resumes electronic auction to decongest ports

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it has now opened its electronic auction portal for interested persons to log in and bid for items of their choice. The electronic auction portal was reopened after the service re-engineered the auction process.

A statement signed by Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer of Customs, said that interested bidders must have valid Tax Identification Number (TIN) to be able to participate on the link app.trade.gov.ng/eauction.

“As usual, the bidding period for every week is 48 hours, beginning from Monday 12noon to Wednesday 12noon. Please note that the process is fully automated and requires no physical intervention of any kind to win,” Attah said.

He however wished interested bidders good luck as they choose and make their bid alongside other interested Nigerians.

Recall that Nigerian seaports especially those in Lagos have been battling with high yard occupancy rate due to presence of several abandoned cargoes at the ports that ought to be auctioned.

Most of these goods, investigation shows, are expired goods resulting to longer waiting time of vessels on the sea and attendant inefficiency due to lack of space to drop laden goods.

This was why several stakeholders have called on Nigeria Customs to do on-the-spot auctioning without taking those goods out of the port.