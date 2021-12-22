Nigeria Customs records N2.3trn revenue in 2021

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has so far generated N2.3 trillion in revenue into the federation account in 2021.

Timi Bomodi, deputy national public relations officer of NCS, disclosed this in Lagos during a recent stakeholders/media engagement on trade facilitation. He said the figure was higher than the 2021 target of N1.679 trillion.

” The year 2021 has been eventful for NCS, as it achieves major milestones, in spite of the debilitating effect of Covid-19, which has had negative effects on the socio-economic lives of people around the globe. The NCS has already exceeded expectations in revenue generation by going beyond the target set for it by the government, achieving N2.3 trillion,” he said.

Bomodi said the NCS also made landmark seizures of prohibited items in the course of the year.

“In August, the service made seizures of 17,137 kg of pangolin scales, 44 kg elephant tusks and 60kg in pangolin claws all valued at over N22 billion. This was made possible through active collaboration between NCS, US, the UK, and German officials who helped in tracking the suspicious shipment and led to the arrest and prosecution of some foreign nationals and their local collaborators,” he explained.

He said that FOU operatives in zone A also seized 751 bullets concealed in garri sacks in October, while arms, ammunition and military uniforms were intercepted at Tin-Can port Lagos in September.

Bomodi, however, disclosed that Customs had set plans in motion to ensure that the e-customs project takes off in 2022.