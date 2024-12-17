Nigeria Customs recognised as best national security service

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has been honoured as the Best National Security Service in West, East, and Central Africa this year at the 18th Africa Security Watch Conference held in Doha, Qatar.

This recognition is attributed to the NCS’s effective border management and its ability to balance security enforcement with trade facilitation, as empowered by the Nigeria Customs Act of 2023.

Adewale Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the NCS, represented by Abdullahi Maiwada, the National Public Relations Officer, spoke about the service’s efforts to manage Nigeria’s borders, highlighting its critical role in protecting citizens, safeguarding the economy, and enhancing national security.

He reflected on the achievements of 2024, including reaching a target of N5.1 trillion in revenue. “This accomplishment underscores the agency’s innovative use of technology and improved compliance frameworks,” he stated. “We have also strengthened partnerships with both domestic and international stakeholders.”

Adeniyi, who also received recognition for exemplary leadership, pointed out that the NCS intercepted several arms shipments, seizing 844 rifles and 112,500 rounds of live ammunition at Onne Seaport, aided by intelligence-led operations.

“These efforts have significantly disrupted the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, which continue to pose a persistent threat to national security,” he added.

He also emphasised the NCS’s commitment to combating wildlife trafficking, detailing how officers intercepted 4,200 kilograms of pangolin scales and ivory.

The NCS’s success can also be attributed to its strong partnerships with various stakeholders. By collaborating with agencies like the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), the NCS has successfully thwarted attempts to smuggle illicit goods through Operation Whirlwind, including over 695,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

The modernisation of operations has contributed to the NCS’s achievements as well, it reckons. Adeniyi mentioned that the use of geospatial technologies, including satellite feeds and geo-mapping, has enhanced the NCS’s surveillance and enforcement capabilities, ensuring that these operations are not only effective but also sustainable.

Bethel Olujobi Bethel is a journalist reporting on migration, and Nigeria's diaspora relations for BusinessDay. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from the University of Jos, and is certified by Reuters and Google. Drawing from his experience working with other respected news providers, he presents a nuanced and informed perspective on the complexities of critical matters. He is based in Lagos, Nigeria and occasionally commutes to Abuja.

