Nigeria Customs Board appoints 5 ACGs, promotes 2,634 officers

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved the appointment of five assistant comptrollers-general (ACGs) of Customs, promotion of 2,634 officers, dismissal of one ACG and compulsory retirement of another ACG.

The board approval was granted at its 52nd regular meeting presided over by Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, who doubles as the chairman of NCS Board, according to a statement signed by Joseph Attah, Public Relations Officer, and released on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the decisions were meant to move the Service forward in-terms of manpower and operations.

The minister described the Customs as ‘making progress’ and expressed hope that the coming of e-Customs will help improve NCS operations.

The newly appointed ACGs include Mohammed Boyi – Training and Coordination; Adewale Adeniyi – Commandant, Gwagwalada; Jack Ajoku – Strategic Research and Policy; Olakunle Oyeleke – Doctrine, Development and Administration and Elton Edorhe – Zonal Coordinator, Zone ‘C’.

A breakdown of the 2,634 promoted officers, whose promotion were back dated to 1st January 2019, include 37 deputy comptrollers to comptrollers of Customs; 110 assistant comptrollers of Customs to deputy comptrollers; 138 chief superintendent of Customs to assistant comptrollers; 93 superintendent of Customs to chief superintendent of Customs and 93 deputy superintendent of Customs to superintendent of Customs.

Others include 1224 assistant superintendent of Customs I to deputy superintendent of Customs; 475 assistant superintendent of Customs II to assistant superintendent of Customs I and 464 inspectors of Customs to assistant superintendent of Customs II.

Meanwhile, 205 out of the 2,634 are support staff who also enjoyed promotion to various ranks.

Attah however disclosed that the Board took some disciplinary actions against two senior officers including Aminu Dahiru, ACG dismissed for act of serious misconduct while Bashir Abubakar, ACG was compulsorily retired for act of negligence.