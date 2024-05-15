Nigerdock signs agreement with G4S to enhance security of Snake Island Port

Nigerdock has signed an agreement with G4S, a global integrated security company, to improve, manage, and oversee the security apparatus across Snake Island Port and Snake Island Integrated Free Zone (SIIFZ).

The engagement of G4S follows a robust security review by Nigerdock to enhance security within the significantly integrated economic hub through world-class risk assessments, mitigation strategies, and 24-hour security management due to its vast acreage, expanding infrastructure, and international clientele.

Maher Jarmakani, chief executive officer of Nigerdock, said the company is determined to ensure the best security solutions across its facility, especially with an increase in port and free zone operations over the past year.

“Our employees, clients, and assets are crucial to our business success, and hiring G4S enables us to improve our existing security solutions and invest in a robust safety and security framework to safeguard our ecosystem,” Jarmakani said.

Jonas Ahl, managing director of G4S Shared Services Nigeria Limited said Nigerdock makes a significant contribution to Nigeria and West Africa’s economy, and the company look forward to securing such an important asset.

“We deliver a wide range of security services and products enabling us to serve not just Nigerdock, but all clients on-site. As the biggest global security company, G4S will draw on our extensive expertise and experience in securing terminals, ports, and free zones across the world,” Ahl said.

Nigerdock is a Nigerian maritime and logistics company operating an integrated free zone and port in Lagos. It provides clients with terminal operations, logistics, marine services, and free zone solutions.