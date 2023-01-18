Nigerdock moves to align with growth plan, meet diverse operational focus

Determined to align with its growth strategy, Nigerdock, a Nigerian maritime and logistics company, has unveiled a new vision, mission statement, and values, aimed at repositioning the company to meet its diversified operational focus.

Under the new vision, Nigerdock is committed to being a leader in providing maritime and logistics infrastructure and strengthening global trade.

Maher Jarmakani, chief executive officer of Nigerdock, said the company has a legacy of promoting Nigeria’s industrialisation goals and has incorporated a growth strategy to build one of the largest self-sustaining trading hubs, which will facilitate the expansion of mid-to-large-sized businesses across the continent.

“Redefining our purpose gives our people greater clarity regarding the journey ahead. Our mission statement going forward is to deliver seamless supply chain and free zone solutions that bring value to customers while being responsible for our people and the environment,” Jarmakani said.

Jarmakani added that the internal and external stakeholders of the company remain critical to its success and that the company is also committed to excellence, and sustainable operations as businesses adjust to the global economic climate.

Read also: Africa must remove tariff, non-tariff barriers to boost trade – Jime

Nigerdock’s values have also been redefined as Integrity, Diversity, Excellence, Accountability, Leadership, and Synergy (IDEALS). It reflects the company’s track record of best practices, sector prominence, performance, innovation, and environmental consciousness.

In a different development, Nigerdock received a Great Place to Work certification from Great Place To Work Institute.

The global research, consulting, and the training firm is an authority in assisting organisations to identify, establish, and maintain productive workplaces.

Commenting on the certification, Jarmakani, said the company is delighted to be recognised for its positive culture and employee experience.

He said the key component of the company’s business strategy is to create an enabling environment, empower people, and ensure operational excellence that translates to laudable business outcomes.With over 35 years of operations, Nigerdock has consistently created employment opportunities and built a formidable team, centred on expertise, diversity, and cohesiveness.

“The Great Place to Work certification comes at a juncture where we have redefined our vision, mission, and values to align with our growth strategy. We continuously put our people at the heart of everything we do by enhancing employee purpose and development,” said Daniel Ayscough, chief human resources officer of Nigerdock.